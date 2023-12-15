NMU Board of Trustees approves sustainability package with goals to become carbon neutral by 2050

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During a regular board meeting on Friday, NMU leadership heard presentations from student-led organizations looking to push sustainability on campus.

Some goals passed in the package include converting 50% of lighting to LEDs by 2030, de-investing in indirect endowment investments in fossil fuels by 2028, and becoming completely carbon neutral by 2050.

A presenter for the endowment fund said NMU currently does not directly invest in fossil fuels, but 6% of the endowment indirectly invests in fossil fuels. The new investment plan is to completely uninvest by 2028.

Some additional goals include decreasing carbon emissions by 25% by 2030, 50% by 2040, and by 85% by 2050. Student leaders said they have worked on this package for two years.

“I won’t lie, I definitely got emotional when I was it was a 7-0 vote. It was really exciting to that the board is at the forefront of bringing sustainability to Northern. Obviously, we live in such a great area that makes us think about sustainability all the time,” said Mackenzie Geary, Divest NMU member.

University President Brock Tessman said these are ambitious goals, but realistic and possible. He said NMU’s carbon footprint has already decreased by 30% in the last decade.

Divest NMU said they are grateful for the board’s support of the sustainability package, and they look forward to continuing to support sustainability efforts at NMU going forward.

