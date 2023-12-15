NMU Board of Trustees approves sustainability package with goals to become carbon neutral by 2050

NMU's Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new sustainability package
NMU's Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new sustainability package(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During a regular board meeting on Friday, NMU leadership heard presentations from student-led organizations looking to push sustainability on campus.

Some goals passed in the package include converting 50% of lighting to LEDs by 2030, de-investing in indirect endowment investments in fossil fuels by 2028, and becoming completely carbon neutral by 2050.

A presenter for the endowment fund said NMU currently does not directly invest in fossil fuels, but 6% of the endowment indirectly invests in fossil fuels. The new investment plan is to completely uninvest by 2028.

Some additional goals include decreasing carbon emissions by 25% by 2030, 50% by 2040, and by 85% by 2050. Student leaders said they have worked on this package for two years.

“I won’t lie, I definitely got emotional when I was it was a 7-0 vote. It was really exciting to that the board is at the forefront of bringing sustainability to Northern. Obviously, we live in such a great area that makes us think about sustainability all the time,” said Mackenzie Geary, Divest NMU member.

University President Brock Tessman said these are ambitious goals, but realistic and possible. He said NMU’s carbon footprint has already decreased by 30% in the last decade.

Divest NMU said they are grateful for the board’s support of the sustainability package, and they look forward to continuing to support sustainability efforts at NMU going forward.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Kingsford Public Safety car (WLUC Photo)
Kingsford Public Safety seeking information on the investigation of Malicious Destruction of Property
The Negaunee Township Fire Department responds to a car fire along US-41.
All US 41 west-bound lanes back open after car fire in Negaunee Twp

Latest News

Strega Nonna is ringing in the new year with a dinner and a meatball drop.
Strega Nonna to ring in the New Year with giant meatball drop
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
A striking fish with a sail-like dorsal fin and colorful body markings, the Arctic grayling is...
DNR stocks 2 UP lakes with Arctic Grayling
'Friends Helping Friends' Community Christmas Dinner.
‘Friends Helping Friends’ Community Christmas Dinner coming to Marquette County