New videoboard, sound system being constructed at Comerica Park for 2024

(Ilitch Companies)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The home of the Detroit Tigers is getting a makeover ahead of the 2024 baseball season.

A brand new video board is set to be installed at Comerica Park which when it is implemented, will be the second largest in Major League Baseball. The Detroit Tigers said the screen will measure 15,688 square feet.

The audio system will also be enhanced with new speakers allowing for a better audio experience throughout the stadium.

Daktronics, which designed the original scoreboard at Comerica Park, will be the manufacturer of the new video board. The project started on Dec. 14 and is set to be built throughout the winter until the Tigers play again on April 5, 2024.

In addition to the video board and speakers, new televisions will be placed throughout the park with advanced signal quality and additional channels.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Kingsford Public Safety car (WLUC Photo)
Kingsford Public Safety seeking information on the investigation of Malicious Destruction of Property
The Negaunee Township Fire Department responds to a car fire along US-41.
All US 41 west-bound lanes back open after car fire in Negaunee Twp

Latest News

Marquette County Health Department
MCHD warns public about salmonella outbreaks linked to cantaloupe
The Chocolay Township Police Department delivered food to 20 Marquette County families.
Chocolay Township Police deliver Christmas hams to those in need
Strega Nonna is ringing in the new year with a dinner and a meatball drop.
Strega Nonna to ring in the New Year with giant meatball drop
NMU's Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new sustainability package
NMU Board of Trustees approves sustainability package with goals to become carbon neutral by 2050
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking