New Aldi store opens in Iron Mountain

The national grocery chain Aldi opened its first store in Iron Mountain Thursday morning.
The national grocery chain Aldi opened its first store in Iron Mountain Thursday morning.(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The national grocery chain Aldi opened its first store at Iron Mountain Thursday morning.

The chain features a full grocery selection, with fresh meat and dairy. Iron Mountain shoppers can register to win a $500 Aldi gift card until December 17th.

In a statement, Oak Creek Division Vice President Shane Williams says,

“We look forward to serving Iron Mountain residents and providing them with the best possible grocery shopping experience. When it comes to expanding our reach, ALDI is always exploring opportunities in multiple markets across the country. As the demand for our stores grows, so does our real estate. The Upper Peninsula has presented us with new opportunities to engage Aldi shoppers all across the state of Michigan.”

The store is open Sunday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Kingsford Public Safety car (WLUC Photo)
Kingsford Public Safety seeking information on the investigation of Malicious Destruction of Property
Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
The Negaunee Township Fire Department responds to a car fire along US-41.
All US 41 west-bound lanes back open after car fire in Negaunee Twp

Latest News

The economic leaders of Dickinson County met at the Pine Grove Country Club to celebrate a...
Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates year of success
NMU Finance Committee
NMU Finance Committee plans major construction projects coming to campus soon
Negaunee City Council
Negaunee City Council looks to rezone 5 acre portion of ‘Old Town’
The performers will dance through the story of the nativity.
Chaval Christian Dance Company presenting The Nativity as a ballet