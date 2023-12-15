New Aldi store opens in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The national grocery chain Aldi opened its first store at Iron Mountain Thursday morning.

The chain features a full grocery selection, with fresh meat and dairy. Iron Mountain shoppers can register to win a $500 Aldi gift card until December 17th.

In a statement, Oak Creek Division Vice President Shane Williams says,

“We look forward to serving Iron Mountain residents and providing them with the best possible grocery shopping experience. When it comes to expanding our reach, ALDI is always exploring opportunities in multiple markets across the country. As the demand for our stores grows, so does our real estate. The Upper Peninsula has presented us with new opportunities to engage Aldi shoppers all across the state of Michigan.”

The store is open Sunday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

