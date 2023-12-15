Negaunee City Council looks to rezone 5 acre portion of ‘Old Town’

Negaunee City Council
Negaunee City Council(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday night, the Negaunee City Council held the first reading of a plan to rezone five acres of Old Town to residential.

That five acres is part of 320 acres in Old Town that many residents use for recreation. Negaunee’s City Manager held a presentation on the issue. He says Negaunee is looking for housing solutions while balancing the need for recreation.

“The rest of the land, where we have additional recreational activities happening on it, is all encumbered, that’s a fancy term saying you can’t do anything to this property because the government said you can’t, so we can’t do anything, it has to stay recreation for a long time, at least 30 years,” Heffron said.

The council also scheduled a public hearing on the issue for their next meeting in January.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Bryce Steinfath
Menominee, Marinette come together to support student hit by vehicle
Voyageur Express Chairlift (Midwest Family Ski Resorts)
Snowriver Mountain Resort set to open only high-speed, 6 pack chairlift in the UP
friday mix
Sunshine & warmth on the way then end of week rain

Latest News

NMU Finance Committee
NMU Finance Committee plans major construction projects coming to campus soon
The performers will dance through the story of the nativity.
Chaval Christian Dance Company presenting The Nativity as a ballet
Between the two counties, there are still about 700 hours of bell ringing that need to be...
Salvation Army seeking bell ringers
Seven adult students in the program packed nearly 30 stockings.
MARESA’s T1A students stuff stockings for those experiencing homelessness