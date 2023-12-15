Negaunee City Council looks to rezone 5 acre portion of ‘Old Town’

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday night, the Negaunee City Council held the first reading of a plan to rezone five acres of Old Town to residential.

That five acres is part of 320 acres in Old Town that many residents use for recreation. Negaunee’s City Manager held a presentation on the issue. He says Negaunee is looking for housing solutions while balancing the need for recreation.

“The rest of the land, where we have additional recreational activities happening on it, is all encumbered, that’s a fancy term saying you can’t do anything to this property because the government said you can’t, so we can’t do anything, it has to stay recreation for a long time, at least 30 years,” Heffron said.

The council also scheduled a public hearing on the issue for their next meeting in January.

