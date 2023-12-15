MSU Board of Trustees votes to release Nassar documents to AG’s Office

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to release the documents related to the Larry Nassar scandal to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office has been asking for the release of these documents since 2018. According to the board, the combined total of around 6,000 documents will be partially redacted.

“The university completed an examination of its records compiled documents responsive to the warrant and provided nearly 120,000 documents to the attorney general,” said Vice Chair Dan Kelly. “Approximately 2,000 documents logged on the privileged log with appropriate redactions and withheld approximately 4,000 privileged documents in their entirety.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to the board.

“The students, the MSU community at-large, and most importantly, the victims of Larry Nassar have long been owed this transparency. I am encouraged to see the MSU Board of Trustees finally make the right decision on a long-promised, and long-delayed, measure of transparency,” said Nessel. “We appreciate the opportunity to review these documents and will reopen and expedite our investigation as soon as they are received.”

In July, survivors of Nassar and their families filed a lawsuit against MSU alleging there were secret votes and decisions made by the university, which violated the Open Meetings Act and the Michigan State Constitution.

The lawsuit filed against the university and the Board of Trustees aimed to force MSU to follow laws and protect the public.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a group of the sister survivors of Larry Nassar, along with several mothers of POSSE, the parent group working to end child sexual assault, gathered on MSU’s campus Friday morning while the board met. They said they are protesting the board’s unwillingness to meet in public and to release the secret Nassar documents.

Nassar was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography. He was a sports medicine physician employed by the university for more than two decades, and athletes say they reported abuse beginning in the 90′s.

He was stabbed multiple times by another inmate at a federal prison in Florida in July.

