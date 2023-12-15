Mocktails and music: Upper Michigan Today explores NA drink options and the Marquette Choral Society’s upcoming concert

Upper Michigan Today Friday, December 15.
Erin Colwitz and Nicole Collins join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Erin Colwitz and Nicole Collins join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today... Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon explore the growing trend of mocktails and loud-and-proud sobriety.

Plus, the Marquette Choral Society director stops in to share insight into its upcoming concert, “Transcendence”.

But first, Elizabeth and Tia share stories of the day.

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson share stories of the day on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to mocktails.

Mocktail Extraordinaire Nicole Collins joins Elizabeth and Tia to share some of her favorite mocktail mixes.

She’s found that more stores and restaurants are catering to the craft mocktail movement and adds that people’s attitudes about others’ sobriety are changing as well.

Nicole Collins talks about having fun while staying sober at holiday gatherings and where to get your mocktail mixes.

The key to making a mean mocktail? Collins says it’s all about mixing flavors and having fun.

She recommends using non-alcoholic spirits and colorful ingredients to enhance your mocktail.

Nicole Collins shows you how to make a mean mocktail.
Marquette Choral Society Director Erin Colwitz joins the conversation to talk about the choir and its upcoming concert.

The 110-person choir performance will feature Tarik O’Regan’s “Martyr” and Josef Haydn’s “Mass in a Time of War.”

Colwitz says the pieces celebrate the transcendence of life over death and peace over strife.

Erin Colwitz, Director of the Marquette Choral Society, talks about her upcoming concert on Upper Michigan Today.

“Transcendence” is being performed at Kaufman Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

You can purchase your tickets through tickets.nmu.edu or NMU’s in-person ticket outlets.

Details of Marquette Choral Society's upcoming concert, plus music from soloists.

Colwitz adds that this performance is the Michigan premiere of O’Regan’s “Martyr”.

Upper Michigan Today wraps up its show with mocktail maker Nicole Collins and Marquette Choral Society Director Erin Colwitz.

You can keep up with the Marquette Choral Society on Facebook.

You can follow Nicole Collin’s Sober Momma Facebook page for mocktail tips and tricks.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

