MCHD warns public about salmonella outbreaks linked to cantaloupe

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) is informing the public about salmonella cases both locally and across the state of Michigan linked to recalled cantaloupe.

According to a press release from MCHD, at least six people in Marquette, Kent, Oakland, Wayne and Kalamazoo counties have become sick from a salmonella outbreak tied to Malichita and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes.

Since mid-October, at least 230 people in 38 states have been sickened by the bacteria tied to fresh cantaloupes across the United States according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least 96 people have been hospitalized and three deaths have been reported - two from Minnesota and one from Oregon. In Canada, 44 have been hospitalized and five have died in six provinces, including nearby Ontario.

Salmonella is especially dangerous to those who are older, younger or have compromised immune systems.

As the outbreak has spread and recalls have expanded over the past weeks, grocer, ALDI, and convenience chain Kwik Trip in Michigan have recalled some cantaloupe products,

MCHD recommends anyone with the following severe salmonella symptoms call a health care provider:

• Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 F

• Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

• Bloody diarrhea

• Inability to keep liquids down because of frequent vomiting

• Signs of dehydration, such as infrequent urinating much, dry mouth and throat and dizziness

