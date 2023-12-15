Marquette first responders provide holiday safety tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As you prepare to celebrate Christmas, Marquette area fire and police have tips to keep you safe.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 200 home fires a year start with a Christmas tree. Marquette Township Fire Inspector Lauren Zyburt says there are some safety considerations when it comes to holiday decorations.

“Mostly your Christmas trees. Make sure that you have them set away from any heat sources. Make sure you’re keeping them watered. I know everybody wants to hold onto their Christmas trees once they’re dying, but make sure once they start dropping needles like crazy that you get rid of those timely. Make sure you keep all of your other home decor away from heat sources including candles,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt says it is not just your Christmas tree that can be a fire hazard.

“Christmas and Christmas Eve are the second and third highest days of the year for cooking fires. So also make sure you’re not putting water on your stovetop fires if it’s oil and if your oven has a fire in it, make sure you just close that door and turn off your oven,” Zyburt said.

Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim says to be cautious when traveling for the holidays.

“There’s more traffic on our roadways during the holiday season. There’s a lot of people traveling home or away from home to visit their family. So we just ask that you maybe give yourself a little extra time to get to your destination, have some patience and be a defensive driver,” Grim said.

Both Zyburt and Grim remind you to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and to prepare an emergency kit in your car.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.