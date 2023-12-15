Marquette first responders provide holiday safety tips

Marquette Township Fire Inspector Lauren Zyburt reminds everyone to have working fire...
Marquette Township Fire Inspector Lauren Zyburt reminds everyone to have working fire extinguishers near your tree.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As you prepare to celebrate Christmas, Marquette area fire and police have tips to keep you safe.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 200 home fires a year start with a Christmas tree. Marquette Township Fire Inspector Lauren Zyburt says there are some safety considerations when it comes to holiday decorations.

“Mostly your Christmas trees. Make sure that you have them set away from any heat sources. Make sure you’re keeping them watered. I know everybody wants to hold onto their Christmas trees once they’re dying, but make sure once they start dropping needles like crazy that you get rid of those timely. Make sure you keep all of your other home decor away from heat sources including candles,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt says it is not just your Christmas tree that can be a fire hazard.

“Christmas and Christmas Eve are the second and third highest days of the year for cooking fires. So also make sure you’re not putting water on your stovetop fires if it’s oil and if your oven has a fire in it, make sure you just close that door and turn off your oven,” Zyburt said.

Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim says to be cautious when traveling for the holidays.

“There’s more traffic on our roadways during the holiday season. There’s a lot of people traveling home or away from home to visit their family. So we just ask that you maybe give yourself a little extra time to get to your destination, have some patience and be a defensive driver,” Grim said.

Both Zyburt and Grim remind you to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and to prepare an emergency kit in your car.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Houghton Fire
Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
The Negaunee Township Fire Department responds to a car fire along US-41.
All US 41 west-bound lanes back open after car fire in Negaunee Twp

Latest News

Limited runs will be open, with the hill hoping to open more as the holidays near
UPDATE: Mont Ripley ski hill changes opening day plans
Participants honor veterans by placing Remembrance wreaths on their graves and saying each...
Wreaths Across America honors fallen veterans during the holidays
KBIC new logo
KBIC applauds Senator Peters, Senator Stabenow for advancing the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Land Claim Settlement Act
Houghton Fire
Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton