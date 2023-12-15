Marquette Choral Society to perform “Transcendence”

The concert’s director states that the uplifting music symbolizes overcoming challenges.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society’s live concert “Transcendence” is coming to Kaufman Auditorium this weekend. The Choral Society’s director Erin Colwitz sits down with Elizabeth Peterson to discuss the concert’s inspirational music.

Performances will take place on the following dates:

Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m.

You can get tickets at the door or by visiting tickets.nmu.edu.

Marquette Choral Society director Erin Colwitz speaks with Elizabeth Peterson ahead of this weekend's performances of "Transcendence".

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Kingsford Public Safety car (WLUC Photo)
Kingsford Public Safety seeking information on the investigation of Malicious Destruction of Property
The Negaunee Township Fire Department responds to a car fire along US-41.
All US 41 west-bound lanes back open after car fire in Negaunee Twp

Latest News

A striking fish with a sail-like dorsal fin and colorful body markings, the Arctic grayling is...
DNR stocks 2 UP lakes with Arctic Grayling
'Friends Helping Friends' Community Christmas Dinner.
‘Friends Helping Friends’ Community Christmas Dinner coming to Marquette County
Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton
Take a look inside Zero Degrees Art Studio's exhibit of artwork from over forty artists.
Zero Degrees Art Gallery Open House