Marquette Choral Society to perform “Transcendence”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society’s live concert “Transcendence” is coming to Kaufman Auditorium this weekend. The Choral Society’s director Erin Colwitz sits down with Elizabeth Peterson to discuss the concert’s inspirational music.

Performances will take place on the following dates:

Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m.

You can get tickets at the door or by visiting tickets.nmu.edu.

Marquette Choral Society director Erin Colwitz speaks with Elizabeth Peterson ahead of this weekend's performances of "Transcendence".

