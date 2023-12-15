Marquette BLP announces holiday lighting contest winners

A "Lighting the Way" category winner.
A "Lighting the Way" category winner.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The results are in for the Marquette Board of Light and Power’s (BLP) holiday lighting contest.

Judges visited every house on Monday night and picked the top three places for each of the four categories. All the winners will get a plaque and a yard sign, and first place winners will get a gift basket.

The Marquette BLP says you can check out the lights for yourself with its 2023 MBLP driving map.

“That’s why all these people decorate the way they do,” said Matt Zavislak, Marquette BLP lighting contest coordinator. “They want to make Marquette and their neighborhoods brighter for everybody that’s out there and bring some holiday cheer. So, the best thing that you can do to appreciate all their hard effort is go out and see all these lighting displays.”

To see the full list of winners or the driving map, click here.

