Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - One man has been reported dead after a structure fire in Houghton Friday morning.

According to investigators, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Houghton police and fire departments responded to a fire at 923 Dodge Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters began extinguishing the flames and while entering, discovered a man dead inside the entrance.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall was called to the scene for further investigation.

Authorities say no further information is currently available.

