Man found dead inside home after structure fire in Houghton

(WAGM)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - One man has been reported dead after a structure fire in Houghton Friday morning.

According to investigators, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Houghton police and fire departments responded to a fire at 923 Dodge Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters began extinguishing the flames and while entering, discovered a man dead inside the entrance.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall was called to the scene for further investigation.

Authorities say no further information is currently available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Kingsford Public Safety car (WLUC Photo)
Kingsford Public Safety seeking information on the investigation of Malicious Destruction of Property
The Negaunee Township Fire Department responds to a car fire along US-41.
All US 41 west-bound lanes back open after car fire in Negaunee Twp

Latest News

Take a look inside Zero Degrees Art Studio's exhibit of artwork from over forty artists.
Zero Degrees Art Gallery Open House
Empty 9mm casings.
DNR shooting range closing for winter on Sunday
A "Lighting the Way" category winner.
Marquette BLP announces holiday lighting contest winners
MSU Board of Trustees votes to release Nassar documents to AG’s Office