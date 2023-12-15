Jeffery’s Restaurant in Marquette is ‘50% done’ with renovations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jeffrey’s Restaurant in Marquette’s owner said he’s hoping to open soon after the building caught on fire two months ago.

Owner Jeffrey Erickson said they have gotten rid of everything that was damaged from the fire in October. He said they have also repainted all the walls inside the building.

Erickson said that the restaurant will look the same as before and have the same color, though he is looking to order and add the new equipment to the restaurant.

“This Friday, I will go through where all the electric outlets will be, and where we think they are supposed to be and what type, and those types of things, and we will have an electric plan so those types of things will take place, and then we got to bring it all in and it’s one thing at a time, one step at a time, so we got to have patience,” Erickson said.

Erickson said Jeffery’s Restaurant will host a grand reopening sometime in early spring or summer.

