GM announces layoff plans for 1,300+ employees

FILE - The General Motors logo is seen, Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. On Tuesday, Oct....
FILE - The General Motors logo is seen, Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, General Motors announced that it will delay electric pickup truck production at a factory near Detroit due to slowing U.S. demand for electric vehicles, to better manage its capital investments, and to make some engineering changes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - General Motors announced plans to lay off about 1,300 workers from two Michigan plants, according to notices the company filed with state regulators.

The cuts will be at GM’s Orion Assembly and Lansing Grand River Assembly, which will take place in the new year. It comes after the automaker in October said it would delay the electric pickup production into 2025.

The layoffs at the Orion plant will impact 945 employees while 369 workers will be cut from the Lansing plant but will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.

“GM anticipates having job opportunities for all impacted team members per the provisions of the UAW-GM National Agreement. Lansing Grand River Assembly will continue producing the Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5,” the company said in an emailed statement to CNN about the Lansing layoffs.

UAW members who were laid off at the Orion plant will “be offered other opportunities in Michigan, including positions at Factory ZERO in Detroit-Hamtramck. Orion Assembly salaried employees will also be placed in other internal opportunities in accordance with GM policy,” GM said.

