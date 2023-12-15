‘Friends Helping Friends’ Community Christmas Dinner coming to Marquette County

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County community members are serving Christmas meals again this year.

It’s the annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Community Christmas Dinner. There are dine-in, take-out, and delivery options available to everyone in Marquette County. It’s funded by donations from the community and staffed entirely by volunteers. The menu will include Christmas classics like ham, turkey, and mashed potatoes.

Organizers say everybody deserves a little comradery on Christmas.

“When our delivery drivers deliver the meals, [the drivers are] the only people that [the people] receiving the meals get to see for the day,” said Dawn Lambert, Friends Helping Friends event coordinator. “Comradery is huge, and I just think that everybody should see somebody on Christmas day.”

The dinner will be at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge on Christmas from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you plan to attend or to request a delivery, call (906) 486-6890 Monday until Sunday between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. or leave a message at (906) 451-4951. For delivery in Gwinn, Sawyer, Little Lake, and Skandia, call (906) 360-7069.

Reservations for delivery are required by 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

