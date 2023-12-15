DNR stocks 2 UP lakes with Arctic Grayling

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Arctic Graylings are back in Michigan for the first time in years.

Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources began a partnership aimed at reintroducing this iconic species to Michigan waters in 2015. This fall, the DNR stocked two U.P. lakes with the fish – 300 in West Johns Lake in Alger County and 400 in Penegor Lake in Houghton County.

In October, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission legalized fishing for Arctic grayling. Anglers cannot harvest the fish, though.

“It’s all catch and release,” said John Pepin, Michigan DNR deputy public information officer. “And you have to try to release it immediately afterwards. Try not to impact the fish very much because they are susceptible to some injury with that.”

Fishing is currently closed on West Johns and Penegor Lakes, but anglers can fish for grayling from April until October.

