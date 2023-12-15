DNR shooting range closing for winter on Sunday

Empty 9mm casings.
Empty 9mm casings.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is closing its shooting ranges this weekend.

The ranges will close for the season this Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4:45 p.m. That includes the Skoglund Erickson Range that opened on the Goose Lake Access Road in Marquette County this fall.

The DNR urges folks to be respectful of the range while it’s closed.

“We want to do everything we can to keep this range in the best possible shape that we can,” said John Pepin, Michigan DNR deputy public information officer. “We’ve barely had a chance to use it yet this season, so over the winter we need to keep snowmobiles off of it and hopefully vandals stay away, too. If anybody sees anything, please report it to us.”

The DNR plans to reopen its shooting ranges on April 14, 2024.

