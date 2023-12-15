Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates year of success

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The economic leaders of Dickinson County met at the Pine Grove Country Club to celebrate a year of growth Thursday.

Here the Chamber of Commerce nominated and awarded multiple businesses in the Dickinson County area for community outreach and success. Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzanne Larson announced that the chamber has gained a net of six new members, pushing the organization past 400 members.

She says the county has grown over the years.

“It’s been impressive to watch over the last five years the businesses coming to our area, the number of entrepreneurs opening businesses,” said Larson. “And I think people are finding out becoming a part of the chamber of commerce is a cool thing to do.”

The Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to connect the many businesses of Dickinson County to ease collaboration and encourage community outreach.

Many Iron Mountain-based businesses were represented this year. Guidestar was awarded the Michigan Works U-P Business of the Year for its collaboration with the Dickinson Iron Intermediate School District. John Fornetti Dental and First National Bank and Trust were awarded Small Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year respectively.

Higher Love Cannabis in Norway was awarded Best New Business.

