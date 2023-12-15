Cost Cutters to host St. Vincent De Paul food drive and fundraiser Saturday

Food drive flyer
Food drive flyer(wluc)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Cost Cutters is helping spread holiday cheer by hosting a food drive and fundraiser to benefit St. Vincent De Paul.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Central time on Saturday, the shop is offering kids haircuts for $13.95. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras because, with the donation of two non-perishable food items, children can sit with Santa for a picture. Tinsel will also be available for purchase for a one-dollar donation.

Cookies and candy canes will also be on hand for snacks for both parents and children.

