Chocolay Township Police deliver Christmas hams to those in need

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This holiday season, some families may not know where their Christmas meal will come from.

The Chocolay Township Police Department is looking to help those in need again this year. This is the second year the department has delivered Christmas meals.

“This year we will be doing 20 families. We are always looking to expand. If anybody knows anyone in need, please let us know,” said Sgt. Anthony Carrick, Chocolay Township Police Department.

A Marquette County business donated the hams anonymously. The police department then shopped for all the fixings.

“We are the frontline workers. We see the people in need every day,” Carrick said. “This is our chance to give back to the community in a way that may not be as ‘harsh.’ Additionally, this helps us build a relationship with the community, so that way when they need our help.”

The first stop today was to the Women’s Center in Marquette. The department dropped off six hams for those at the center. Carrick said he will also deliver hams to families across the area.

“We do have several families in Chocolay, some in Skandia and Marquette City. We partnered with other agencies and other organizations so that if we can’t make the delivery, they will make it for us.”

Carrick said the department is looking to expand to help more families. If you know someone in need this holiday season, Carrick said to contact the Chocolay Township Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.