Chocolay Township Police deliver Christmas hams to those in need

The Chocolay Township Police Department delivered food to 20 Marquette County families.
The Chocolay Township Police Department delivered food to 20 Marquette County families.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This holiday season, some families may not know where their Christmas meal will come from.

The Chocolay Township Police Department is looking to help those in need again this year. This is the second year the department has delivered Christmas meals.

“This year we will be doing 20 families. We are always looking to expand. If anybody knows anyone in need, please let us know,” said Sgt. Anthony Carrick, Chocolay Township Police Department.

A Marquette County business donated the hams anonymously. The police department then shopped for all the fixings.

“We are the frontline workers. We see the people in need every day,” Carrick said. “This is our chance to give back to the community in a way that may not be as ‘harsh.’ Additionally, this helps us build a relationship with the community, so that way when they need our help.”

The first stop today was to the Women’s Center in Marquette. The department dropped off six hams for those at the center. Carrick said he will also deliver hams to families across the area.

“We do have several families in Chocolay, some in Skandia and Marquette City. We partnered with other agencies and other organizations so that if we can’t make the delivery, they will make it for us.”

Carrick said the department is looking to expand to help more families. If you know someone in need this holiday season, Carrick said to contact the Chocolay Township Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Kingsford Public Safety car (WLUC Photo)
Kingsford Public Safety seeking information on the investigation of Malicious Destruction of Property
The Negaunee Township Fire Department responds to a car fire along US-41.
All US 41 west-bound lanes back open after car fire in Negaunee Twp

Latest News

Strega Nonna is ringing in the new year with a dinner and a meatball drop.
Strega Nonna to ring in the New Year with giant meatball drop
NMU's Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new sustainability package
NMU Board of Trustees approves sustainability package with goals to become carbon neutral by 2050
Marinette County Drug Bust
2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking
New videoboard, sound system being constructed at Comerica Park for 2024