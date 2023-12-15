2 Iron Mountain men arrested in Town of Pound for narcotic trafficking

Marinette County Drug Bust
Marinette County Drug Bust(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - Two Iron Mountain men have been arrested for trafficking narcotics in Marinette County.

According to a Facebook post from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 10, members of the KIND (Kingsford Public Safety Department, Iron Mountain Police Department, Norway Police Department and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office) and the Northeast County Drug Enforcement Group (Marinette County Sherriff’s Office, Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Oconto County Sheriff’s Office) received information regarding an active narcotic trafficking vehicle.

Jeffrey Allen Ziolkowski Jr. and Zachary William Clarke were arrested following the seizure of drugs during a traffic stop in the Town of Pound.

