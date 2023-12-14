Week 15 NFL Action on TV6 & FOX UP

NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Week 15 NFL Action on TV6 & FOX UP:

Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX UP: Bears at Browns

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX UP: Cowboys at Bills

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on TV6: Ravens at Jaguars

Note: The Broncos at Lions game will air Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The Buccaneers at Packers game will air Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Click here for the complete NFL schedule.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Bryce Steinfath
Menominee, Marinette come together to support student hit by vehicle
Voyageur Express Chairlift (Midwest Family Ski Resorts)
Snowriver Mountain Resort set to open only high-speed, 6 pack chairlift in the UP
friday mix
Sunshine & warmth on the way then end of week rain

Latest News

Negaunee boys' basketball staves off Marquette, high school basketball scores - Wednesday,...
Negaunee boys' basketball staves off Marquette, high school basketball scores - Wednesday, Dec. 13
Three NMU Wildcats, two MTU Huskies named to volleyball academic all-district team
Three NMU Wildcats, two MTU Huskies named to volleyball academic all-district team
High school basketball highlights and scores - Tuesday, Dec. 12
High school basketball highlights and scores - Tuesday, Dec. 12
Marquette hockey downs Hancock, Escanaba hockey defeats Ashwaubenon (WI) on the road
Marquette hockey downs Hancock, Escanaba hockey defeats Ashwaubenon (WI) on the road