WATCH: Dive into the literary wonderland of Snowbound Books in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowbound Books has been a literary haven in Marquette for almost 40 years, offering a diverse selection of page-turners from every genre.

Founded in 1984 by Ray Nurmi, the independent bookstore started with over 10,000 used books and his collection of kites. Dana Welshans, with 25 years of dedicated service, took ownership in 2013, saying that the transition felt less like a business transaction and more like an adoption.

Snowbound Books prides itself in “going beyond the best sellers”, providing readers with unique handpicked choices that may not be found in mainline bookstores, including works from local authors.

In addition to a loyal local following, the bookstore also has a network of patrons nationwide, shipping books across the United States and Canada.

After finding that perfect read to place under your tree this holiday season, you can also have it gift wrapped in-store free of charge.

Snowbound Books is located at 118 N 3rd Street in Marquette and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends.

You can discover more about Snowbound Books by clicking here.

