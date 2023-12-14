Up North Lodge hosts Grinchmas

The Grinch celebrates Grinchmas
The Grinch celebrates Grinchmas(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn residents are getting into the Christmas spirit.

The Up North Lodge hosted its second annual Grinchmas on Wednesday. Families had opportunities to take pictures with the Grinch, decorate cookies and write letters to Santa, who even made an appearance to mingle and take pictures.

Organizers say the free event was the Up North Lodge’s way of wishing the Gwinn community a merry Christmas.

“[There is] no charge and no fundraiser,” said Jesie Melchiori, Up North Lodge general manager. “We’re just glad to be able to give back to the kids in the community. It’s really just an added bonus to those in the area for Christmas.”

Melchiori also said that there were almost 200 kids in attendance on Wednesday.

