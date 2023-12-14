UP Community College students apply for Michigan Reconnect Program

The Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College in L’Anse currently has 14 women students enrolled...
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mich. (WLUC) - In October, the state lowered the minimum age for the Michigan Reconnect Program from 25 to 21.

This means some people now have a chance for a free education. Right now, 14 women at the Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC) in L’Anse are enrolled. The application is open until next November to all Michiganders who are age eligible.

KBOCC Student Success Coordinator Cielle Waters-Umfleet said this is a great sign.

“Considering we had about 20 to 25 eligible students based on age, we are happy that number has taken advantage of this opportunity,” Waters-Umfleet said.

Waters-Umfleet said the school has been advertising and hosting workshops to help students apply. She also said this program is important because it gives young people a second chance at higher learning. A large majority of Waters-Umfleet’s students are parents and have full-time jobs.

“It is getting your associate degree for free and that is not only a cost savings but an investment that is investing into yourself and your professional development, into your career and your family,” Waters-Umfleet said.

Over at Bay College, Financial Aid Director Ruth Carlson said while she doesn’t know how many students are enrolled in the program, she does know hundreds are interested.

“We have had over 500 students that have applied for that program, and not everyone is actively enrolled at Bay College,” Carlson said. “They are taking advantage of this wonderful opportunity for our institution, and we are very excited about that,”

Those interested in the Reconnect Program can apply here.

