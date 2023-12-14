Unseasonably warm day with slushy start to weekend

Some areas could get closer to 50°
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Well above temperatures and sunny skies are in the forecast for today as some could almost reach 50°. But chances of rain are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with some snow in the western counties. Ice accumulation will be possible in some areas so plan on some roads being covered in ice. Rain amounts will also be highest in the west as temperatures closely get back to the 30s by next week.

Thursday: Scattered clouds; less clouds in the afternoon with windy conditions in the north

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; rain starts early with snow chances later

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; mixed precip in the morning and start of the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; isolated mixed precip in the morning

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; calm and close to seasonal

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with chances of an isolated mix

>Highs: 30s/40

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

