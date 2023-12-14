Take control of your healthcare in 2024

Independent Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare shares three areas you can immediately take control of your healthcare.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare on the TV6 Morning News.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare on the TV6 Morning News.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make decisions regarding your healthcare.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sits down with Independent Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare to discuss the importance of taking control of your health.

Dorr says, there are three key categories you can immediately assess to do just that: physical health review, prescription health review, and communication health review.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Independent Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr about steps medicare recipients should take now that the AEP is over.

Dorr says if you have MAPD or Medigap coverage, call your physician and ask for an annual routine physical examination, NOT a Medicare wellness exam as these come at a $0 copay cost.

Dorr adds that where you get your prescription drugs can make a difference in what you pay for them.

He advises contacting your healthcare broker to compare the costs of the same medications across different pharmacies in your area.

Dorr says that everyone with a health insurance plan, whether they’re covered by Medicare or not, should get a Medical Power of Attorney. If you do have one, he says to make sure it’s up to date.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Independent Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr about steps medicare recipients should take now that the AEP is over.

You can contact Kevin Dorr at Mapping Medicare with healthcare questions by calling (906) 360-0948 or emailing KevinDorr@mappingmedicare.com.

You can learn more about Mapping Medicare at mappingmedicare.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Bryce Steinfath
Menominee, Marinette come together to support student hit by vehicle
Voyageur Express Chairlift (Midwest Family Ski Resorts)
Snowriver Mountain Resort set to open only high-speed, 6 pack chairlift in the UP
friday mix
Sunshine & warmth on the way then end of week rain

Latest News

Since 1984, the independent bookstore has been a cherished destination for avid readers.
WATCH: Dive into the literary wonderland of Snowbound Books in Marquette
Take a look inside one of Marquette's oldest bookstores.
Tour of Snowbound Books
Fat tire biking.
Noquemanon Trail Network raises $20K for snowbike grooming
Ride North in Marquette.
Ride North opens Marquette location