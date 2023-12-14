Take control of your healthcare in 2024

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make decisions regarding your healthcare.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sits down with Independent Healthcare Broker Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare to discuss the importance of taking control of your health.

Dorr says, there are three key categories you can immediately assess to do just that: physical health review, prescription health review, and communication health review.

Dorr says if you have MAPD or Medigap coverage, call your physician and ask for an annual routine physical examination, NOT a Medicare wellness exam as these come at a $0 copay cost.

Dorr adds that where you get your prescription drugs can make a difference in what you pay for them.

He advises contacting your healthcare broker to compare the costs of the same medications across different pharmacies in your area.

Dorr says that everyone with a health insurance plan, whether they’re covered by Medicare or not, should get a Medical Power of Attorney. If you do have one, he says to make sure it’s up to date.

You can contact Kevin Dorr at Mapping Medicare with healthcare questions by calling (906) 360-0948 or emailing KevinDorr@mappingmedicare.com.

You can learn more about Mapping Medicare at mappingmedicare.com.

