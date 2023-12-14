Salvation Army seeking bell ringers

Ringing the bell for Red Kettle Campaign
Ringing the bell for Red Kettle Campaign(KCBD)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette and Delta counties are looking for bell ringers.

So far, the region has raised about 60% of its $140,000 goal for the 2023 Red Kettle campaign. Between the two counties, however, there are still about 700 hours of bell ringing that need to be filled in the final week of its Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army says this is a great opportunity to spread some Christmas cheer.

“People really like to do something good in the community,” said Kristina Mutersbaugh, Salvation Army of Marquette County volunteer coordinator. “They like to get out with their friends, coworkers, and families and just make an impact. Christmas is really just a time to share goodwill and spread some joy, and this is a really good way to do it.”

You can sign up as a bell ringer here.

