Ride North opens Marquette location

Ride North in Marquette.
Ride North in Marquette.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new off-road vehicle dealership opened in Marquette.

Ride North moved to the former Best Buy building in November. The store offers ATVs, boats, campers, tractors, snowmobiles, and accessories. Located within 800 feet of a snowmobile trail, Ride North says it’s easy to stop and check out the store.

Ride North says it’s excited to meet its new community.

“We will enjoy seeing you in here when you do come in here because we basically just like to make friends, see what they’re all about, and see if there’s something we can offer to have them get outside and enjoy being in the U.P.,” said Matt Winfield, Ride North sales manager.

Ride North is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

