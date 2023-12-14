Rare Earth Goods now under new ownership

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Rare Earth Goods in downtown Ishpeming is now under new ownership.

Esther Ruggles bought the business. She says the business will continue to offer holistic healing and arts and crafts made by local artists. Ruggles has also started a massage practice focused on restorative bodywork.

Ruggles says she’s excited to grow the business and be a part of the community.

“At the end of the day, what I would like to contribute to society is self-care and community care. In order to survive we need to have community care and that is what I want to focus on here at Rare Earth Goods,” Ruggles said.

Ruggles says she wants to thank her foster parents for all their support. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 2.

