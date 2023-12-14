Noquemanon Trail Network raises $20K for snowbike grooming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) is grooming its trails for snowbikes thanks to the generosity of its community.

NTN hosted a Snowbike Grooming Fundraiser at Rippling River Resort last Tuesday, Dec. 5. Throughout the week, the community raised $10,000 and Downwind Sports pledged to match those donations, bringing the total amount of money raised for NTN to $20,000.

NTN says it’s very thankful to the community for supporting its trails.

“This will really go a long way,” said Jeni Kilpela, NTN community outreach coordinator. “We will stretch these dollars to work for snowbike grooming as best as we can. We appreciate [the community] so deeply because we can’t maintain trails without this great community. And the community, as you can see with how quickly we raised this money, really wants these trails.”

NTN will use the money for the grooming equipment’s fuel and maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.