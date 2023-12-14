NASA’s longest-operating spacecraft has stopped communicating with Earth

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of...
According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is having problems communicating with its spacecraft Voyager 1.

It involves the spacecraft’s flight data system’s telecommunications unit.

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.

No science or engineering data is being returned to Earth.

NASA said commands have been sent for the 46-year-old spacecraft to restart the flight data system, but no usable data has returned.

It could take weeks for engineers to determine the underlying cause of the issue, NASA said.

Voyager 1, along with its twin Voyager 2, are the longest-operating spacecraft in history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Bryce Steinfath
Menominee, Marinette come together to support student hit by vehicle
friday mix
Sunshine & warmth on the way then end of week rain
Voyageur Express Chairlift (Midwest Family Ski Resorts)
Snowriver Mountain Resort set to open only high-speed, 6 pack chairlift in the UP

Latest News

FILE - Former NBA star George McGinnis speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith...
George McGinnis, two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner, dies at 73
William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters
The Cook County medical examiner’s office determined that she died of hypothermia and that her...
Family of woman who died in hotel freezer agrees to $10 million settlement
FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday,...
Navy officer jailed in Japan over deadly car crash has been transferred to US custody, family says