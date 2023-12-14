Mont Ripley ski hill to hold opening day on Saturday despite warmer weather

RIPLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mont Ripley ski hill has set its season opening day for Saturday.

The T-bar lift will be opened up and carry skiers and snowboarders up to the ‘That Road’ trail. These feed into the upper part of the ‘Center Bowl’ trail and down into ‘Toots Tumble.’ Parts of the hill’s terrain park are also planned to be ready.

This is all despite a lack of snow and warmer temperatures that have been ongoing in the area. According to Mont Ripley General Manager Nick Sirdennis, the hill is making snow as often as possible and is hoping to open more runs soon.

“It’s not looking like we’re going to get much snow from the lake effect with these warm temperatures,” said Sirdennis. “But, a little bit a cold, and we can put it out. We’re about 85% on Racers Ridge, and we hope to have that run in before the holidays.”

Skiers and snowboards can take on the snow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a list of seasonal hours and ticket prices, click here.

