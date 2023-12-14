Michigan Supreme Court appoints chief judges for Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Supreme Court has appointed the Honorable Cheryl L. Hill and the Honorable Karl A. Weber as chief judges for Marquette County commencing Jan. 1, 2024.

According to a press release, Judge Cheryl Hill will assume responsibilities for the 25th Circuit Court and Marquette County Probate Court. Judge Weber will take over duties for the 96th District Court.

The Chief Judge is the presiding officer of the court and is responsible for caseload management, disposition of judicial workloads, supervision of all court personnel, management of finances, and other critical functions. The Chief Judge also represents the court in its relations with the county government, the Michigan Supreme Court, the bar, the general public, and the media. They will meet regularly to collaborate and discuss court operations.

Judge Cheryl Hill has served as Marquette County Probate Judge since her election in 2012. “I am honored to serve Marquette County, and will continue, through this position, to provide excellent public service and access to justice for our community,” said Hill.

In 2015, Judge Karl Weber was appointed to the District Court bench and reelected in 2016. “It is a great honor to be appointed Chief Judge. “I am fortunate to have the support of my colleagues as we work collaboratively to serve the Marquette community most effectively,” said Weber.

