Michigan law enforcement participates in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

Michigan law enforcement agencies will be exercising zero tolerance for those who drive impaired from alcohol or drugs.(Tony Geftos)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement agencies around Michigan are participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign during the holidays.

Law enforcement will be exercising zero tolerance for those who drive impaired from alcohol or drugs. They will be increasing road patrols from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.

Lt. Mark Giannunzio, Michigan State Police 8th District public information officer, said 40% of fatal accidents in Michigan are caused by impaired drivers, and they see even more during the holidays.

Giannunzio said law enforcement understands that people celebrate during the holidays, they just urge you to use caution.

“If you’re going to go out and celebrate and use alcohol, make sure that you have a designated driver, someone that hasn’t been drinking, that’s the most important thing,” said Giannunzio. “We’re going to have increased trooper presence out there on the road, patrols are going to be more, we’re going to use some overtime funding to have more shifts out there on the road to make sure this isn’t happening.”

Giannunzio said getting behind the wheel while under the influence is a choice, so choose to be safe instead.

