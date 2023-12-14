Marquette Mountain fixes snow machines after setback

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While snow isn’t being made on Marquette Mountain right now because of the mild temperatures, its artificial snow machines are functional again after a setback.

On Tuesday the intake pump for the resort was clogged causing issues to the snow-making system.

“We did have an incident the other night that was, we believe, instigated by the recent rain washing a bunch of stuff down into the river sediment debris,” Marquette Mountain General Manager Caet Johnson said. “That kind of thing that goes right past our intake and so when we turned the system on it sucked a bunch of that in and clogged up a lot of things. That is all now clean, and we were able to run the guns last night.”

Johnson says another concern is with log jams in the Carp River where the pumps collect water to make snow.

“Currently, they’re holding some debris back that then gets let loose when it builds up enough but in the long term, they create ice dams above us. When the weather gets cold that’s when we want to make snow and so it slows the volume of water passing our intake,” Johnson said.

In the fall, the resort submitted a permit to the state, seeking to remove log jams throughout the river.

EGLE denied that permit on November 20. EGLE U.P. District Supervisor for Water Resources Division Ryan McCone explained why.

“Ultimately what we found was we could not legally issue a permit for what they were proposing to do because the scale and scope of the impact was significantly greater than what we had issued in the first permit,” McCone said.

Johnson says the resort is working on a new proposal to address the log jam issue and hopes to work with EGLE to find a long-term solution.

Johnson says she is not sure when the resort will be able to open because of the warmer weather. She says to keep an eye on the resort’s Facebook page to get updates on opening day.

