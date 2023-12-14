Marquette County Police and Fire Departments face off in annual Red Kettle Challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Sheriff, Greg Zyburt, and City of Marquette Fire Department’s, Kevin Serkowski, join Pavlina Osta to explain the importance of the Salvation Army and its mission here in the U.P.

You’ll see officers and firefighters from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday outside of:

- Tadych’s Marketplace in the City of Marquette

- Super One and Walmart in Marquette Township

- Lofaro’s Fresh Market in Chocolay

- Super One in Negaunee

- Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming

- Larry’s Family Foods in Gwinn

