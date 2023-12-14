MARESA’s T1A students stuff stockings for those experiencing homelessness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A special education program in Marquette is teaching its students about empathy.

MARESA’s Transition 1A classroom was full of Christmas cheer on Thursday. Seven adult students in the program packed nearly 30 stockings for people experiencing homelessness.

Transition 1A teacher Kelsey Nordengren said this is the class’s service project.

“In our curriculum here, service project was one of the topics and just happened to fit in absolutely perfect with the time of year,” Nordengren said. “So, we ran with this, and the students have taken to it and have real ownership over it and are excited to spread some holiday hope and cheer today.”

Isaac Webber is one of those students. As the leader of the service project, he said he’s glad to have the opportunity to learn about empathy.

“We hope to spread cheer to people in need during this holiday season,” Webber said. “Having compassion for others has been our classroom focus this month.”

Nordengren explained this is the first time the class is doing something like this. She said she wants to provide future classes with this opportunity.

“It gives them ownership over something,” Nordengren said. “And shows the hard work in giving back to the community and how it makes us feel so good. It shows others that this is a great program for the students to be giving back to their community and be a part of their community.”

Nordengren said the stockings will be heading to Superior Connections this weekend.

