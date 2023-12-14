Kingsford Public Safety seeking information on the investigation of Malicious Destruction of Property

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford Public Safety is investigating numerous Malicious Destruction of Property to motor vehicle complaints.

In a Facebook post, the department says recently there have been several reports of vehicles getting their windows broken during evening hours, and overnight. They urge vehicle owners to use their garages or park them in a well-lit, and open area.

If anyone has information that may assist Kingsford Public Safety in finding the person or people responsible for the damage please call Kingsford Public Safety at (906)-774 2525.

