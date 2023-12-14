Kingsford Public Safety seeking information on the investigation of Malicious Destruction of Property

Kingsford Public Safety car (WLUC Photo)
Kingsford Public Safety car (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford Public Safety is investigating numerous Malicious Destruction of Property to motor vehicle complaints.

In a Facebook post, the department says recently there have been several reports of vehicles getting their windows broken during evening hours, and overnight. They urge vehicle owners to use their garages or park them in a well-lit, and open area.

If anyone has information that may assist Kingsford Public Safety in finding the person or people responsible for the damage please call Kingsford Public Safety at (906)-774 2525.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Bryce Steinfath
Menominee, Marinette come together to support student hit by vehicle
friday mix
Sunshine & warmth on the way then end of week rain
Voyageur Express Chairlift (Midwest Family Ski Resorts)
Snowriver Mountain Resort set to open only high-speed, 6 pack chairlift in the UP

Latest News

Feeding America distribution slated for Marquette County Thursday morning
The Dickinson County Library hosted its Bow Wows with Books event Wednesday
Dickinson County Library hosts Bow Wow Books
The fire department bought three extrication tools after getting a $41,000 grant from...
Iron Mountain Fire Department reveals new jaws of life equipment
The application is open until next November to all Michiganders who are age eligible.
UP Community College students apply for Michigan Reconnect Program