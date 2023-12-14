Iron Mountain Fire Department reveals new jaws of life equipment

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the Iron Mountain Fire Department’s new extrication tools use 8,000 pounds of force to easily bend a car door in half.

The fire department bought three extrication tools, commonly referred to as the jaws of life, after getting a $41,000 grant from Michigan’s Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Iron Mountain Deputy Director of Fire Services Jeff Friedenstab says the new tools will make the department more effective at saving lives.

“These new battery-operated tools allow us to do things that our old tools wouldn’t,” said Friedenstab. “Our old tools are reliant on a gas motor, which we have to hook hydraulic hoses to then get attached to the tool. We need less manpower to carry the [new] tools because we don’t have to worry about the hydraulic pump, we don’t have to worry about carring the hoses, we can just grab these battery tools and go to where they’re needed.”

The fire department says each tool is electric and operates off a power tool battery, like one from an electric drill or saw. It’s enough to power the machine, capable of cutting through steel, for almost 40 hours. They are lighter than gas powered tools and are easily carried over obstacles or long distances.

Friedenstab says the department thoroughly researched the best manufacturers for the tools.

“We have a few people that have had the opportunity to go to trainings to use different tools,” said Friedenstab. “We’ve had the opportunity to do the research online, watch the videos.”

The Iron Mountain Fire Department was the only department in the Upper Peninsula to be awarded the grant.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.