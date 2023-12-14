Growing Michigan Together Council votes to send growth report to Lansing

The Growing Michigan Together Council was formed in June.
The Growing Michigan Together Council was formed in June.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The council assigned to find strategies to boost Michigan’s population held its final meeting on Thursday.

The Growing Michigan Together Council voted 19-1 to submit its population growth report to Lansing.

The recommendations for growing Michigan’s population include revitalizing education, establishing the state as an innovation hub and creating communities that attract young talent.

There were praises and criticisms from council members during the meeting.

“I think the set of recommendations is a healthy balance of accountability and support,” said Detroit Public School’s Nikolai Vitti. “Through more equitable and stronger levels of funding.”

“Unfortunately, I also disagree with a lot of things that have been recommended,” said 39th House District Representative (R) Pauline Wendzel. “I believe that many of them are already being done by our government in some capacity or they’re able to already do without legislation.”

None of the 20 voting members were representing the Upper Peninsula.

Click here to learn more about the Growing Michigan Together Council.

