Gogebic County Sheriff welcomes new K9 officer

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic County Sheriff has a new, four-legged addition to the team.

The new K9 Debwe is a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever. His responsibilities include searching for narcotics and missing individuals.

The Gogebic County Sheriff says K9 Debwe’s name means “to seek the truth” in Ojibwa.

Gogebic County’s Undersheriff Jorge Cruz explained this is the first K9 the county has had in 15 years. Debwe’s Handler Cody Smith said he’s able to take the K9 out to build connections with the community.

“Outside of his normal duties for the sheriff’s office, he’s still just a normal dog,” Smith said. “He does some things for us that makes our job a little bit easier and the county a little bit safer.”

Cruz said they were able to raise nearly $35,000 in donations to purchase Debwe. He said he appreciates the continued support from the community.

