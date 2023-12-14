Gogebic Community College prepares for national snocross event

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A national snocross tour is making a return to the Western Upper Peninsula.

Jim Vanderspoel is the director of the Ski Area Management Program at Gogebic Community College. The college’s Mount Zion Ski Hill will be the first location for the AMSOIL Championship Snocross National Tour.

He explained he and his team of eight students have been working around the clock to turn the hill into a snocross track.

Abby McKay is one of them. The second-year student said preparing for this event is a great opportunity.

“I’d like to learn more about the people running this, and all the groups that get this put together and helping them out,” McKay said. “Even the first-year students are coming and learning more and they’re enjoying a lot of it.”

Right now, Vanderspoel said they have four snow-making machines running. He explained warmer conditions can make the process difficult.

“We don’t have the advantage of Mother Nature falling from the sky,” Vanderspoel said. “So, we got to put it out with compressed air and the fan and the water. That 27-degree mark is that magic number we have to look for.”

Vanderspoel said he wouldn’t have been able to get the hill prepared without his students.

“My students have been going 24 hours a day for the last week and a half,” Vanderspoel said. “They are working midnights to sevens and three to elevens. There’s someone here, 24 hours a day, for the last week and a half.”

The Mount Zion Snocross National will start at the ski hill on Friday and will continue through Saturday.

