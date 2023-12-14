‘A Festival of Choirs’ returns after 3-year break

A community Christmas concert, A Festival of Choirs, returns to Escanaba this Friday after a 3-year break.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A community Christmas concert returns in Escanaba this Friday after a 3-year break.

The 18th ‘A Festival of Choirs’ performance features six choirs. This year, the Escanaba High School Chorale is participating for the first time.

Each choir will perform two songs separately. Then, the more than 100 singers will come together for two numbers, including Handel’s Messiah Hallelujah Chorus.

Organizer Marc Tall said this is a special year.

“We sang 17 years in a row and then COVID,” Tall said. “So, for the last three years, we haven’t been getting together, and now we are. And we’re all really excited about having this concert once again.”

The concert is Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Parish Church. Admission is free, and a free-will offering will be taken to help the choirs with expenses.

