Feeding America distribution slated for Marquette County Thursday morning

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food to those who need food assistance in Chocolay Township on Thursday.

The pantry is located at Silver Creek Thrift Store at 219 Silver Creek Road. Distribution is set to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time. For those who are physically unable to attend, and have a person stand in for them, that person should be ready to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

The pantry is a drive-thru event. Attendees are asked to stay in their car.

