Dickinson County Library hosts Bow Wow Books

The Dickinson County Library hosted its Bow Wows with Books event Wednesday(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Library hosted its Bow Wow with Books event on Wednesday.

Every second Wednesday of the month, the library invites children to practice their reading skills with a puppy partner. Up to eight children can take turns reading any book they choose to the dogs.

Middle Grade Services Specialist Marissa Miner says the event gives kids a calm environment to practice their reading skills.

“Dogs are a lot less judgy than people. So, typically, in a classroom, it can be very overwhelming with kids with anxiety to read, whereas if they’re reading to a dog, it’s a lot less nerve wracking,” said Miner.

The next event is scheduled for Jan. 10.

