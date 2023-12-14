Chaval Christian Dance Company presenting The Nativity as a ballet

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chaval Christian Dance Company in Marquette is presenting The Nativity as a ballet.

They will dance through the story of the nativity.

It will go from Gabriel telling Mary that she’s going to have a baby to the birth of Jesus.

The performance features dancers of all ages, starting at two years old to adults.

Hannah Zick, Chaval Christian Company owner and show producer, said people should come to experience the story in a new way.

“I wanted to do the nativity ballet because Christmas to me is Jesus’ birth, and that’s the reason for the season, so I wanted to really share that with everyone and the beauty of the story,” said Zick.

Tickets are for sale at the door for a suggested donation. For kids under 10 years old the suggested donation is $5, people 10 and up is $10.

Shows will be at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Marquette Hope Church in Marquette.

