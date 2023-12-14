Calumet prepares for ‘Christmas in Calumet!’ holiday fun this weekend

CALUMET Mich. (WLUC) - Throughout December, Main Street Calumet has been holding several holiday activities through its ‘Christmas in Calumet!’ lineup.

This Saturday, you will be able to enjoy a morning and afternoon of even more fun.

“We’ll have horse-drawn wagon rides from 11 to 2 p.m.,” said Main Street Calumet Executive Director Leah Polzien. “A Santa visit in the Green Space, and stories with Santa will be held at the Keweenaw storytelling center at 11 and followed by crafting from 12 to 2 p.m.”

The storytelling event is a new addition to this year’s lineup. Other activities include live Christmas music from the Copper Country Clown Band. According to Polzien, it’s important for not only residents, but visitors to make fun holiday memories here.

“If you’ve never been on a horse-drawn wagon ride in Calumet, it is something that is not to be missed,” continued Polzien. “We have beautiful historic architecture here, and the sandstone, the masonry, horse hooves and jingle bells coming through our streets. It’s not to be missed, it takes you back.”

Businesses of Calumet also get involved in the fun. The store Frozen Farms is providing warm drinks to attendees for the second year.

“Frozen Farms is happy to have a hot cocoa bar with all the fun trimmings and toppings,” said Frozen Farms Owner and Manager Jean McParlan. “Santa Claus will come pay a visit, maybe we’ll play some games and have a fun time.”

Frozen Farms also made a sledding hill last year, but this has been canceled due to a lack of snow.

A final event for ‘Christmas in Calumet!’ will be next Saturday at Ramona’s Bakery on the corner of 5th and Elm streets. Both Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to offer gifts to children who stop by.

