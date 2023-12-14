1 west-bound lane of US-41 in Negaunee Twp closed as crews respond to car fire

NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - One west-bound lane of US-41 in Negaunee Township was closed as crews responded to a car fire Thursday evening.

At about 5:00 p.m., the Negaunee Township Fire Department had already put out an SUV that had caught fire and come to a stop on the west-bound shoulder of US-41, across the highway from Shunk Furniture. The right west-bound lane was closed as crews responded.

A TV6 reporter on scene said the SUV appeared to have been fully engulfed before she arrived. She said the Michigan State Police were on scene in addition to the fire department.

Injuries are unknown at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

