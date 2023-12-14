1 west-bound lane of US-41 in Negaunee Twp closed as crews respond to car fire

The Negaunee Township Fire Department responds to a car fire along US-41.
The Negaunee Township Fire Department responds to a car fire along US-41.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - One west-bound lane of US-41 in Negaunee Township was closed as crews responded to a car fire Thursday evening.

At about 5:00 p.m., the Negaunee Township Fire Department had already put out an SUV that had caught fire and come to a stop on the west-bound shoulder of US-41, across the highway from Shunk Furniture. The right west-bound lane was closed as crews responded.

A TV6 reporter on scene said the SUV appeared to have been fully engulfed before she arrived. She said the Michigan State Police were on scene in addition to the fire department.

Injuries are unknown at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Systems Control employees seen in 2018.
Major UP manufacturer sold
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan
Bryce Steinfath
Menominee, Marinette come together to support student hit by vehicle
Voyageur Express Chairlift (Midwest Family Ski Resorts)
Snowriver Mountain Resort set to open only high-speed, 6 pack chairlift in the UP
friday mix
Sunshine & warmth on the way then end of week rain

Latest News

Friday rain showers in the U.P. -- then wet snow, freezing rain in the mix towards Saturday.
53 degrees a new Dec. 14 record high at NWS Marquette -- but slushy, icy UP weekend coming
Activities include horse-drawn wagon rides, a hot cocoa bar, and visits with Santa Claus.
Calumet prepares for ‘Christmas in Calumet!’ holiday fun this weekend
The stockings contain snacks, gloves and hygiene items.
MARESA’s T1A students stuff stockings for those experiencing homelessness
Ringing the bell for Red Kettle Campaign
Salvation Army seeking bell ringers