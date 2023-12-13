Westwood High School student crafts metal sign for Ely Township Park

The design was made using the CTE Center's digital plasma cutter
The design was made using the CTE Center's digital plasma cutter(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ely Township is getting a new sign.

The sign was made by Westwood High School Junior Tanner Annala.

Westwood’s Career and Technical Education Instructor John Jessen said the project was originally his responsibility before Annala took over. Annala explained the design was made using the CTE Center’s digital plasma cutter.

Both Annala and Jessen said they are happy to see CTE students getting recognized.

“It feels pretty good doing something in school and having people know about it,” Annala said. “You’re doing something that matters for other people.”

“We enjoy doing community outreach projects like this,” Jessen said. “It’s even better when we get kids involved, and you see kids get really excited about giving back to the community.”

Right now, the sign is sitting in Westwood High School’s CTE center. It will have to be powder-coated before being put up in the Ely Township Park.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonya Darner
Tonya Darner named CEO of UP Health System – Marquette
The charging port of an electric bus.
L’Anse Area Schools gets new electric buses
A conceptual rendering of housing for 600 W. Spring St. in Marquette.
Marquette City Commission approves new Habitat for Humanity housing project
Gov. Whitmer signs final bill in Reproductive Health Act
snow
Windy conditions with some lake effect snow

Latest News

Bryce Steinfath
Menominee, Marinette come together to support student hit by vehicle
The Marquette Area Public Schools Board met on Tuesday night
MAPS Board votes to receive student input for school rebranding
It was recognized for its patient satisfaction in a rural hospital.
OSF Health Care in Escanaba receives 4-star rating
According to the CDC, first responders are more likely to die of suicide than in the line of...
Seasonal Affective Disorder can have a deeper impact on first responders