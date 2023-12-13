Westwood High School student crafts metal sign for Ely Township Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ely Township is getting a new sign.

The sign was made by Westwood High School Junior Tanner Annala.

Westwood’s Career and Technical Education Instructor John Jessen said the project was originally his responsibility before Annala took over. Annala explained the design was made using the CTE Center’s digital plasma cutter.

Both Annala and Jessen said they are happy to see CTE students getting recognized.

“It feels pretty good doing something in school and having people know about it,” Annala said. “You’re doing something that matters for other people.”

“We enjoy doing community outreach projects like this,” Jessen said. “It’s even better when we get kids involved, and you see kids get really excited about giving back to the community.”

Right now, the sign is sitting in Westwood High School’s CTE center. It will have to be powder-coated before being put up in the Ely Township Park.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.