Warm, breezy Thursday before wintry showers return towards the weekend

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A ridge of high pressure over Upper Michigan allows for warmer conditions build up towards Thursday, though steered in by powerful winds from the southwest. Rounds of wintry showers cool down temperatures this weekend, steered by a series of Northern Plains-based systems.

A cold burst of air from the Canadian Shield brings unseasonably temperatures to Upper Michigan early next week, plus lake effect snow in the north wind belts.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated flurry; patchy frost; southwest winds gusting over 20 mph towards morning

>Lows: 10s to 20s (coldest inland)

Thursday: Scattered clouds, warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph (35+ in the Keweenaw)

>Highs: 40s/50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain early, rain/snow mix later; breezy

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix tapering in the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, snow, freezing rain/sleet by afternoon and breezy

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; colder and windy

>Highs: 20s/30

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated mix

>Highs: 30s/40

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.